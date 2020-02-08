CHAMBERS, Nancy King, 70, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur King Sr. She leaves to cherish her loving memory son, Detric King; daughter, Lucinda Dyson (Kyle Sr.); four grandchildren; mother, Beulah King; sister, Shelia Bagley (Charles); brother, Wilbur King Jr. (Janice); a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2420 Venable St. Rev. Dr. Grace Tolliver officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of NANCY CHAMBERS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.