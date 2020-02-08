CHAMBERS, NANCY

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES APPOMATTOX RIVER ABOVE FARMVILLE AFFECTING AMELIA...CUMBERLAND AND PRINCE EDWARD COUNTIES MEHERRIN RIVER AT LAWRENCEVILLE AFFECTING BRUNSWICK COUNTY NOTTOWAY RIVER NEAR STONY CREEK AFFECTING SUSSEX COUNTY CASHIE RIVER NEAR WINDSOR AFFECTING BERTIE COUNTY FOR THE LOWER ROANOKE BASIN...INCLUDING WINDSOR...MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN... INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.FOR THE APPOMATTOX BASIN...INCLUDING FARMVILLE...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE CHOWAN BASIN...INCLUDING LAWRENCEVILLE...STONY CREEK...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM * FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 08:30 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.9 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 13.7 FEET BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY EVENING. * AT 13.0 FEET...APPROXIMATELY 20 ACRES OF LOWLAND FLOODED IN VICINITY OF GAGE. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 13.7 FEET ON DEC 10 2009. &&