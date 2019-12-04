CHAMBLISS, Robert Lee Sr., of Richmond, departed this life November 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Althea T. Chambliss. Surviving are two sons, Robert L. Chambliss Jr. (Stacy) and Sylvester Spencer; granddaughter, Journey; one sister, Mary Lyons; niece, Barbara Howard (Louis); nephews, great-nieces and nephews; devoted goddaughter, Vanette S. Bigby; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, December 6, 2019, at First African Baptist Church, 2700 Hanes Ave. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial