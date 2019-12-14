CHAMBLISS, Rosalind Twilley, 59, of N. Prince George, Va., passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born September 16, 1960, in Middlesex, England, Rosalind was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was preceded in death by her father, Ian Charles Twilley. Rosalind is survived by her husband of 35 years, Arthur D. Chambliss Jr.; mother, Margaret Twilley; brothers, Howard Twilley and Jonathan Twilley; sister, Caroline Smith; son, Ian Dupont Chambliss; and daughter, Whitney Lauren Chambliss. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 12201 Richmond St., Chester, Va. 23831. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics at 603 Old Oak Lane, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial