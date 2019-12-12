CHAMPION, Ernest Marie, 81, of Richmond, a member of the Alpha Kappa Sorority, Inc., departed this life Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward E. Brown. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Rufus Thomas (Veola) and Darla Coppedge; grandchildren, Shakir and Jerrell Thomas; sister, Isabell Rogers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
