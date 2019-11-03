CHAN, Jung Poy Quon, 86, of Richmond, died on October 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Chan. She is survived by her son, Shee Bon Chan and his wife, Cindy Chan; grandsons, Jiff Chan and his wife, May Chan and Perritt Chan; daughter, Moo Fung Chan and her husband, Chack Fung Wong; granddaughters, Donna Goad and her husband, Darrell Goad and Lily Wong; and great-grandsons, Asher Chan and Caleb Chan. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., on Tuesday, November 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, at 11 a.m., with interment following in Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial
