CHANDLER, Charlotte Marie, 77, of Richmond, passed away on April 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Allen Alston and Katherine Bassett Alston. Family left to cherish her memory include her sons, Gary Alston (Jennifer) and Andrew Chandler (Sarah); grandchildren, Rebecca, Josh, Grace, Preston and Lainey; brother, Richard Alston; sister, Lynda Bare; and dear friend, Diane Yane. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Charlotte to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, at https://www.lewisginter.org/support/give/honor-memorial-naming/.View online memorial
