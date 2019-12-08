CHANDLER, Jean D. Guthrow, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019. She was 92 years old. Born and raised in Chuckatuck, Virginia, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Charles Stuart Guthrow Jr. and Luther Lee Chandler Jr.; as well as her three siblings, Helen Dailey Guthrow of Richmond, William Cleveland Dailey Jr. of Newport News and Thomas Philip Dailey of Suffolk. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as great and great-great-nieces and nephews including Carolyn Dailey Freeman of Newport News, Dr. Clyde Earl Guthrow Jr. of Lynchburg, Judy Guthrow Bush of Richmond, Ellen Dailey Wood of Richmond and Mike Dailey and Lona Dailey McKinley of Suffolk. A graduate of Longwood College, she was a secretary for many years. She worked at Binswanger Glass and retired from Anthem, Blue Cross and Blue Shield as an Executive Secretary. An avid volunteer at her church, Ramsey Memorial Methodist, she sang in the choir, served as leader of the McGuire Park Circle and volunteered with The Hermitage Board. She was a docent at The Governor's Mansion and a past-president of The Brandon Woman's Club. Her many generous and good works were reflected in her zest for life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ramsey Memorial Church, 5900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224 or Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Va. 23236. Family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Blileys-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Riverview Cemetery, 1401 S. Randolph St. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of her life 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Ramsey Memorial Church.View online memorial