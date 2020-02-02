CHANDLER, Ronald H., 85, of North Chesterfield and Deltaville, passed away on January 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nannie and Pat Chandler of Mebane, N.C. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Jane Chandler; daughter, Page Nichols (Bob); grandchildren, Bobby and Casey (Lindsey); and great-grandson, R.J. Ron retired in 1991 from the Virginia Department of Education, having served as Director of Vocational Services and Adult Education. Upon graduation from Mebane High School, Ron enlisted in the Army and was stationed with the U.S. Army Guided Missile Command, White Sands, New Mexico. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in advertising from Virginia Commonwealth University (RPI) and a master's degree in administration and supervision from Virginia State University. His many interests at various times of his life included sports car racing, competitive skeet shooting, fishing in various tournaments, traveling and boating. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 11 a.m. at Bon Air Presbyterian Church, 9201 Huguenot Rd. Following the service, a celebration of his life will be held 12:30 p.m. at the Shenandoah Community Clubhouse, 9601 Redbridge Rd.View online memorial
