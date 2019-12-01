CHANDLER, Virginia Figg, widow of John F. Chandler, died November 29, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Donna R. Bradner (Larry) of Atlanta and Janet L. Rice of Richmond; grandson, John L. Bradner (Abbey); and three great-granddaughters, Madeline Bradner, Hailey Bradner and Charlotte Bradner, all of Atlanta. The family would like to express their gratitude to her loving caregivers from SeniorBridge, Pearl Lee, Juanita Brown, Margaret Mussey, Chantel Ogburn, Yvonne Lawson and Evelyn Robinson, along with Yvonne Green. Dr. Robert Turner provided us with many years of wonderful care and for that we are grateful. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice.View online memorial