CHANEY, Eleanor Williams Brewer, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020. Eleanor was born on September 1, 1929, in Ottoman, and was the eighth of nine children of John Foster and Etta Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her brothers and sisters; and her husbands, Jack Brewer and Alfred Chaney. "Aunt Eleanor,",as she was known by many, grew up in Ottoman and loved her family wholeheartedly. Eleanor and her first husband, Jack, made their home in Morattico. She worked at the Levi's Plant in Warsaw, the Colonial Store in Kilmarnock, and for several years owned and operated Covington's Variety Store on Main Street in Kilmarnock with her sister, Helen. After Jack's passing, Eleanor married Al Chaney, and they made their home in Fleet's Bay. Eleanor took great pleasure in spending time with her family and friends, and she dearly loved the many 4-legged "children" in her life. Eleanor was raised and baptized in Corrottoman Baptist Church. Later, she regularly attended Norwood Baptist Church in Morattico. Eleanor's faith was a constant presence and comfort throughout her life. Eleanor is survived by her five stepchildren, Tommy, Phil, Debbie, Darlene and Drew. She also leaves dozens of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews to cherish the memories of "Aunt Eleanor." Graveside services for family will take place at Norwood Baptist Church. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Kilmarnock, as well as Hospice of Virginia, for their professionalism and care of Eleanor in her final months.View online memorial
Service information
Jun 23
Service
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Norwood Baptist Church Cemetery
147 Morattico Road
Morattico, VA 22523
147 Morattico Road
Morattico, VA 22523
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
UPDATED: City council members call for immediate removal of Confederate monuments after police intervene when protesters try to pull down J.E.B. Stuart statue