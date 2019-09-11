CHAPIN, JAMES "JIM"

CHAPIN, James D. "Jim," 67, went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Emily Chapin. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gail; daughters, Jackie Chavis (Ricky) and Rachel Wade (Christopher); two grandchildren, Steb and Laney; brother, David Chapin (Marie); and extended family. Jim was retired from the International Mission Board. He was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he taught the Trust and Obey Sunday School Class and sang in the choir. He also enjoyed golf and music. Jim could always lighten the mood with his humor. He was a great husband, dad and grandfather. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 13, at Friendship Baptist Church, 5200 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Baptist Church.View online memorial