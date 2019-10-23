CHAPIN, Joseph Roger Jr., age 89, of Amelia, passed away on October 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Hodges Chapin and Joseph R. Chapin Sr.; and sister, Charlotte deKrafft. He is survived by his sister, Frances C. Anderson of Amelia; and nieces and nephews, Pam (Taylor) Harvie, Zandti (Randy) Easter and Hugh (Dayle) Anderson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia. Funeral services are 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at the funeral home with burial to follow in Amelia Presbyterian Cemetery.View online memorial