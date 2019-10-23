CHAPIN, JOSEPH

CHAPIN, Joseph Roger Jr., age 89, of Amelia, passed away on October 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Hodges Chapin and Joseph R. Chapin Sr.; and sister, Charlotte deKrafft. He is survived by his sister, Frances C. Anderson of Amelia; and nieces and nephews, Pam (Taylor) Harvie, Zandti (Randy) Easter and Hugh (Dayle) Anderson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia. Funeral services are 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at the funeral home with burial to follow in Amelia Presbyterian Cemetery.

