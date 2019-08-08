CHAPLIN, Jimmy Lee. Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Lee Chaplin will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from the sanctuary of Kime's Chapel Baptist Church at 2 p.m. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the services. Interment will follow the services in Mebane First Presbyterian Church cemetery. Public viewing will be held at the funeral home from 1 to 9 p.m. Jimmy was born in Alamance County, to the late Press Chaplin and the late Martha Waddy Chaplin. He was married to Mrs. Louise Reid Chaplin. He is survived by his wife, Louise; three children, Patrick Chaplin, Sandra Chaplin-Howell (Harry) and Duane Chaplin (Rachel); nine grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary E. Corbett and Ava Mebane (Carlton). Online condolences may be submitted at http://www.sharpefuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to and provided by Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc.View online memorial