CHAPLIN, Judith Preddy, 72, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on April 4, 1947, in Gordonsville, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Ernest James Preddy and Elizabeth Keeling Faulconer Preddy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert R. Chaplin Jr.; and son, Christopher Blair "Chappy" Chaplin. Judy became a registered nurse after graduating from Stuart Circle Hospital's School for Nurses in Richmond. She worked at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond for her husband and Dr. Charles Keblusek. Judy was also a member of Monacan Junior Women's Club. She is survived by son, Robert Rogers Chaplin III, wife, Amy and granddaughters, Elli and Liza of Richmond; son, James Michael Chaplin, wife, Beth and grandchildren, Katie, Emily and Jimmy of Purcellville, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Guylyn Chaplin Diamond and grandson, Keller Chaplin of Richmond; brother, Ernest Gary Preddy of Gordonsville; and brother, J. Randy Preddy and wife, Shelly, of Gordonsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 2, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 7757 Chippenham Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23225. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service, and a light luncheon will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. The interment will be at 4 p.m. in Emporia Cemetery, located on Spring Street, Emporia, Va. 23847. Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, 1800 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Va. 23338. Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is assisting the family.View online memorial
