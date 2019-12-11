CHAPMAN, Barbara B., 82, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019. She lived happily at Lakewood for the last several years. The family would like to thank the staff at Lakewood, especially the Health Care staff, along with the staff at Medi-Hospice. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Sybil Bell; along with her brother, William Bell. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Amy Chapman; her sister, Robin Bell; her sister-in-law, Donna Bell; along with her grandchildren, Jordan and Noah. A service will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 2 p.m. at Gayton Road Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in her memory be made to the church.View online memorial