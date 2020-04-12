CHAPMAN, JAMES

CHAPMAN, James Earl, 42, of Chesterfield, Va., left this world unexpectedly on March 22, 2020, in Hopewell, Va. James was the son of James C. Chapman and the late Betty A. Williams; brother of Ashley N. Wilson Chapman and Michael Williams. James loved to build custom cars and audio systems, but the love for his family was even greater, especially for his daughter, Madison Chapman. He is survived by his father; and stepmother, Gail Chapman; stepfather, Tommy Williams; aunt, Mary Blanks; cousins; and best friend, Lynn Blydenburgh. Memorial service to be announced at a later time.

