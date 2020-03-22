CHAPMAN, James Archer III, 66, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020, with his wife by his side. James was the son of James Archer Chapman Jr. and Edna Welton Chapman and was born on February 22, 1954. As an only child, James grew up in a neighborhood surrounded by his beloved family including cousins, aunts and uncles. He had fond memories of hanging with his cousins and playing football with the neighborhood crew. He graduated from Manchester High School and began working for the railroad immediately after high school. He was devoted to his family and the railroad. He enjoyed nature, bird watching, gardening and was a talented harmonica player. He loved listening to Bob Seger and was a Civil War buff. Everyone who knew him could see his gentle soul and generous heart. He touched the lives of many. James was preceded in death by his father, James; and his mother, Edna. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Fiala; his daughter, Sandra Ordonez (Marcus); his stepdaughter, Virginia Griffin (Gower); his stepsons, Frank Fiala and Steven Fiala (Carrie); his grandchildren, Kylie, Ty, Meghan, Lindsey and Ethan; his cousins, John Hennessey IV, Steve Hennessey, Sharon Cooper, David Hennessey and Suzanne Hennessey. He will also be remembered by his friends, co-workers and family. Services will be held privately at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of James A. Chapman III. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
