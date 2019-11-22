CHAPMAN, John C., Col. (Ret.), 96, of Mechanicsville, passed away on November 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John M. and Lillian G. Chapman; brothers, Cyrus and Don Chapman; daughter, Linda McGarvy. He is survived by his wife, Clarice Chapman (Ki); son, John Chapman Jr.; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Col. Chapman served in the U.S. Army for more than 50 years, receiving the Legion of Merit Award and the Bronze Star. He served in WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War and Desert Storm. He was a fourth degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus and belonged to West Point Society and the Retired Officers Association. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 5:45 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or The Retired Officers Association.View online memorial