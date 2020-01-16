CHAPPELL, Irvin Duane Jr., 75, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born August 8, 1944, to the late Irvin D. Chappell Sr. and Arline Johnson Chappell; and was also preceded in death by his daughters, Cheryl Chappell Murdock and Patricia Chappell; and his sister, Linda Powers. Mr. Chappell is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Elizabeth Rideout Chappell; brother, David A. Chappell and wife, Charlene; brother-in-law, Reverend Amos Rideout Jr. (Moonyeen); sisters-in-law, Sylvia R. Cravath (Jim) and Brenda R. Aberle (Patrick) and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Chappell was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was employed in the printing business before retirement in 2011. He had a love for photography, flying, NASCAR and rollercoasters. Mr. Chappell was a member of the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses at the Dorey Park Congregation, Varina, Virginia. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd., Jarratt, Virginia, with Steven R. Cosentino officiating. A reception at Concord United Methodist Church will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.View online memorial
