CHAPPELL, Linda Cheape, 77, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Catherine Cheape. Linda is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard "Dick" Chappell; their children, Jackie Baldwin (Don) Roanoke, Paige Carlo (Judson) Henrico and Bryant Chappell (Quy Trinh) Henrico; brother and sisters, Jack Cheape (Sandy), Murrell's Inlet, Marjorie Scott, Brenda Turnball (Stewart) and Lesley McVey (Sean), all of Edinburgh, Scotland. Linda, aka "Gamma," was loved by four grandchildren, Lara Webb (Cameron), Woodstock, Ga., Joseph Baldwin in Roanoke, Clara and Miles in Richmond, Va.; and seven great-grandchildren, Mallari, Leyah, Shiloh and Sage Webb and Mackenzie, Zayne, Ashlyn Baldwin. Linda was born and resided in Edinburgh, Scotland. She met her husband while he was stationed at the U.S. Air Force base in Scotland. She came to the U.S. when she was just 20 years old to begin raising her own family here. Helping people was always in her nature and she became a registered nurse, where she worked in cardiac care and later the mother-infant unit for many years! Linda loved gardening, golf and spending time at the beach, especially the Outer Banks. She had a way of bringing people together through her light-hearted humor. Dick and Linda had been a part of a special "Hokie" group of friends for over 50 years! Our family will always be grateful for the love and support they have shown our family over the years. God blessed us with a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt! She will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.View online memorial
