CHARITY, ANITA

CHARITY, Anita J. "Nita," 86, of Charles City, Va., transitioned from earth to glory peacefully on May 29, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Valerie Hill (James): son, Maurice Charity; two devoted granddaughters, Marchelle Hampton and Brandi Flowers (Charles): four great-grandchildren, Christian, Antoine, Carter and Caitlyn; one sister-in-law, Cecilia Anderson; one devoted niece, Stacy Williams; one devoted great-niece, Chanel Livingston; devoted friend, Florence Silver; and many extended family members, friends; and her adorable feline friends, fondly, Melanie. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Gilfield Baptist Church Cemetery, 6640 Church Ln., Charles City, Va. Pastor Michael L. Jones, officiating. A viewing will be held 30 minutes prior to the service.

