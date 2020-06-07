CHARITY, Anita J. "Nita," 86, of Charles City, Va., transitioned from earth to glory peacefully on May 29, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Valerie Hill (James): son, Maurice Charity; two devoted granddaughters, Marchelle Hampton and Brandi Flowers (Charles): four great-grandchildren, Christian, Antoine, Carter and Caitlyn; one sister-in-law, Cecilia Anderson; one devoted niece, Stacy Williams; one devoted great-niece, Chanel Livingston; devoted friend, Florence Silver; and many extended family members, friends; and her adorable feline friends, fondly, Melanie. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Gilfield Baptist Church Cemetery, 6640 Church Ln., Charles City, Va. Pastor Michael L. Jones, officiating. A viewing will be held 30 minutes prior to the service.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Anita Charity as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.