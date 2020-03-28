CHARITY, Herman Russell Jr., 65, of Richmond, but resided in Vallejo, Calif., entered into eternal rest on March 23, 2020. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Chanel M. Charity (Joe); one sister, Towanda C. Lee (Oliver); two brothers, Lemuel J. Charity and Damon R. Charity; four nieces, one nephew-in-law, one great-nephew and a host of other family and friends. A private ceremony will take place in Vallejo, Calif.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HERMAN CHARITY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.