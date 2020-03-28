CHARITY, HERMAN

CHARITY, Herman Russell Jr., 65, of Richmond, but resided in Vallejo, Calif., entered into eternal rest on March 23, 2020. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Chanel M. Charity (Joe); one sister, Towanda C. Lee (Oliver); two brothers, Lemuel J. Charity and Damon R. Charity; four nieces, one nephew-in-law, one great-nephew and a host of other family and friends. A private ceremony will take place in Vallejo, Calif.

