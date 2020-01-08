CHARITY, JAMES JR.

CHARITY, James Howard Jr., was born on July 20, 1953, in Charles City, Virginia. He suddenly departed this life on January 5, 2020. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia in 1971. He was employed at Alcoa (Reynolds Metals Company) for 20 years and retired in 1992. On June 26, 1981, He married Joyce A. Hackney of Amelia, Virginia (deceased), and from their union was born a son, James H. Charity III; and a daughter, Kristi Charity Harris. He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Charity; and his mother, Ruby E. Crawley; and is survived by a son-in-law, J'ean Harris; grandsons, Carter Alexander Harris, Christopher Jordan Harris, Cameron Jay Harris and Jamison Howard Charity; two sisters, Arlene Williams (Ralph), Karen Hoover (Stanley); an uncle, Edward Lee Atkins; and aunt, Edith Atkins; several nieces and nephews, a host of relatives, friends; and a devoted friend, Maria Bernard of Florida. The family will receive friends at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., January 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Gilfield Baptist Church, 6640 Church Ln., Charles City, Va. Interment Gilfield Baptist Church cemetery, Charles City.View online memorial
