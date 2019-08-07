CHARITY, Lois Lee, 90, of Charles City, departed this life Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Charity Sr.; parents, Fred Sr. and Sarah Hamilton; son, Bernard Charity Jr. She leaves to cherish her loving memory devoted daughter, Zona Miles; grandsons, Clyde Jones Jr. (Nichelle), Craig Jones Sr. (Micheala); granddaughter, Kristen Greene (Alphonso); nine great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; devoted friend, Ernest Crawley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, and where the family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church, 8131 Roxbury Rd., Charles City, Va. 23030. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial