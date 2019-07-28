CHASE, James Flexmer Jr. "Jeff," 86, passed away, July 26, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of White Stone, Virginia, where he farmed his families' farms, Bunker Hill and Townley. He was a member of many farm organizations, Chesapeake Bank Board and Rappahannock General Hospital Board. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Katherine Harding Chase "Kaggy"; three daughters, Katherine Harding Chase, Amanda Carter Chase and Martha Chase McCarthy (Denis); and a sister, Julia Chase Smoak (Robert); and three grandchildren, Resi Elisabeth Williams, James Flexmer Chase McCarthy and Joseph Henry McCarthy. A celebration of Jeff's life will be 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church, Kilmarnock, Virginia. The family will greet friends following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Historic Christ Church Foundation, P.O. Box 24, Irvington, Va. 22480 or a charity of your choice.View online memorial