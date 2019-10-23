CHASE, James M., passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on March 18, 1930, to Rosabella Winkler Chase and Milton Henry Chase. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosabella Winkler Chase Crout and Milton Henry Chase; stepfather, John E. Crout; stepbrother, Jack. E. Crout; and stepsister, Ruth Crout. He was united in marriage on March 6, 1982, with Marilyn A. Chase, who survives him. He is also survived by his six children, Susan D. Chase, James M. Chase Jr., Robert S. Chase Sr., Sharon R. Carmichael, Daniel J. Chase, Kelly L. Chase Sr.; 11 grandchildren, Theresa R. Powell, Danielle M. Carmichael, Jennifer L. Carmichael, Jessica A. Chase, Crystal A. Chase, Daniel A. Chase, Kelly L. Chase Jr., Travis M. Chase, Robert S. Chase Jr. (Scotty), Cabell Teal Chase, Ellis James Chase; and six great-grandchildren, Hailey M. Sharrow, Aidan Sharrow, Tyler Powell, Devin Powell, Cohen Powell and Kelly Porter Chase. Jim was the Commander of the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter #143 and a member of The 51st Signal Battalion and The American Legion, Midlothian Post #186. Jim attended The Fork Union Military Academy, George Washington High School, Alexandria, Va. He worked for Good Humor Corp., Baltimore, Md. and Philadelphia, Pa. Arrived in Richmond, Va., in 1972, operated Champs Auto Parts from 1972 to 1986, Richmond Grounds Corps and various other jobs and retired February 10, 2011. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113, where a funeral service will be held the following day at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial