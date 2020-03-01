CHATTIN, Mrs. Bernice Bryan, of Richmond, Virginia, died February 23, 2020, in her home at Westminster Canterbury. She is survived by her daughter, Norma Anne Chattin; and son-in-law, Henry Verlander; one granddaughter, Kathryn Chattin Marchese (husband, Nick Marchese); two great-granddaughters, Hailee and Macie Marchese; and many beloved extended family members. She was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Norman S. Chattin; and her son, Dr. David Bryan Chattin, Ph.D. Throughout her life, Bernice devoted herself to her family and her faith. She was an active lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and held leadership positions in many community organizations. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bernice Chattin's memory to Randolph-Macon College (RMC- Gifts Processing, P.O. Box 5005, Ashland, Va. 23005) or Westminster Canterbury Richmond Fellowship Fund (1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227). A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 11 a.m., in the Cochrane room of Westminster Canterbury in Richmond. We encourage you to visit and comment in celebration of her life on Norma Anne's Facebook page.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
D.C. sniper Malvo and Virginia agree to end Supreme Court case after Northam signs sentencing law