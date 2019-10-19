CHAVIS, MABEL

CHAVIS, Mrs. Mabel Brown, 74, of Richmond, Va., went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory husband, Walter Chavis Sr.; two sons, Walter Jr. and Paul; one brother, Reginald Brown Jr. (Deborah); one grandson, Quintin Mills; one uncle, Albert C. Archer (Sylvester); two brothers-in-law, James Chavis, Willie "Roy" Chavis; one sister-in-law, Ella Chavis; one devoted nephew, Reginald Brown III (Valarie); and numerous family, close friends and colleagues. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224, on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Mt. Olive Church cemetery, 13300 Mount Olive Lane, Amelia, Va. 23002.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Richmond drivers among the worst in America, according to new study
-
Outer Banks storms unearth old shipwreck from ‘Graveyard of the Atlantic’
-
Billionaires are the target in this year’s Democratic campaign
-
Sundial at Women's Monument includes a common Virginia typo