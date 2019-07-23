CHAVIS, PATSY

CHAVIS, Dr. Patsy Shelton, 69, of Glen Allen, Va., died July 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse H. Chavis Jr. Surviving are her son, Jesse H. Chavis III; two sisters, Susan R. Shelton and Mitzi S. Reid (James Michael); four brothers, Thomas E. Jr. (Brenda), Frederick D. (Debra), Jerry M. (Sandra) and Kevin D. Shelton; three aunts, an uncle, three nieces, four nephews, grandnephew, grandniece, a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 8775 Mount Olive Church Ave., Glen Allen, Va. Rev. Darryl G. Thompson officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial