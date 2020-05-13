CHAVIS, Richard T. "Ricky" Jr., 60, of Colonial Heights, peacefully went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard T. Chavis Sr. Ricky is survived by his mother, Helen Sheffield; sister, Rhonda Chavis; son, Ricky Chavis III; daughter, Amy Ridgway; and four grandchildren. He served in the United States Navy and worked for many years at Food Lion in Colonial Heights, where he was loved by all his fellow coworkers. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com. As Ricky said, "Yesterday is gone, tomorrow never comes. So sad."View online memorial
