CHEATHAM, Callie Bernard Jr., 89, of Richmond, passed from this earth to this heavenly home on January 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen B. Cheatham of 53 years; parents, Callie Sr. and Mary L. Cheatham; sister, Gladys Pegeas. He is survived by one devoted and loving daughter, Brenda Cheatham; five loving sons, Thomas, Cornelius (Mable), Harold, Curtis, John (Jessica); eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; one devoted brother, Louis Cheatham (Ann); sister-in-law, Felicia Daniels; nieces, a nephew, other relatives and friends; among them, Tommie Johnson and Henry Shelton. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020. Rev. Gerald A. Stewart officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CALLIE CHEATHAM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.