CHEATHAM, Caren Letitia "Titia," 56, of Richmond, Va., departed this life April 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Cheatham Jr.; stepfather, Robert M. Brunson Sr.; and grandmothers, Edith Mayo Henderson and Dorothy Mae Cheatham. She is survived two daughters, Lori M. Frazier and Logan M. Andrews; mother, Yvonne M. Brunson; and a host of other relatives. She attended Henrico High School and Virginia State and Virginia Union Universities. Arrangements by Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road, Richmond, Va. 23223.

