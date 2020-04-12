CHEATHAM, Caren Letitia "Titia," 56, of Richmond, Va., departed this life April 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Cheatham Jr.; stepfather, Robert M. Brunson Sr.; and grandmothers, Edith Mayo Henderson and Dorothy Mae Cheatham. She is survived two daughters, Lori M. Frazier and Logan M. Andrews; mother, Yvonne M. Brunson; and a host of other relatives. She attended Henrico High School and Virginia State and Virginia Union Universities. Arrangements by Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road, Richmond, Va. 23223.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
