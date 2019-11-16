CHEATHAM, FRANKLIN SR.

CHEATHAM, Franklin D. Sr., departed this life November 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Cheatham; three children, Franklin Jr. (Sherry), Kenneth and Kathy Cheatham; five grandchildren, Brittney, Jerrica, Zakkai, Caleb and Kylie; one brother, Wilfred Cheatham; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Mount Olivet Church, 1223 N. 25th St., on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park.View online memorial