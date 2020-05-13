CHEATHAM, Haywood, departed this life May 1, 2020. Haywood served in the U.S. Army and was a devoted member of Fourth Baptist Church. He was also employed with the Defense Supply Agency, where he received numerous awards and promotions and would later retire. Haywood was preceded in death by his wife, Estelle Cheatham. He is survived by two daughters, including devoted Lucille Coles and Christine Cross of Portsmouth, Va.; son, John Allen (Barbara); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends, including many friends from his Gate Oaks Apartment community. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, May 15, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
