CHEATHAM, John T., of Richmond, departed this life July 26, 2019, at age 56. He was preceded in death by one son, Warren Humphry. He is survived by one son, Tyrone Humphry; grandchildren; two sisters, Esther Matthews and Sandra Johnson; four brothers, Howard, Kenneth, Bernard and Robert Cheatham; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends; among them, Karen Cheatham; and a devoted companion, Sandra Smith. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Thursday, 1 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home, 12:45 p.m. Thursday.