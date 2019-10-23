CHEATHAM PEACE, The Rev. Carolyn E., 77, of Richmond, departed this life October 12, 2019. She is survived by her two children, Robin Peace Hall and Reginald Peace Jr.; four grandchildren, Donovan Hall, Termaine Battle, LaCrenza Parker, Amari Dobbins; sister, Dorothy (Bea) Cheatham Pittman; brother, Sylvester Cheatham; son-in-law, Kelvin Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. The homegoing celebration will be held at Mimms Funeral Home, Saturday, October 26, 11 a.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed. A special thanks to the staff at Saint Francis Home for their care and attention.View online memorial