CHEEK, Clifford Ray, age 74, of Richmond, departed this life March 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Vivian Cheek; two daughters, Catrina R. Cheek and Nicole Couch; one granddaughter, Adrian Cheek; two sisters, Viviene Barbara Cheek and Carolyn Cheek Nelson; one brother, Reginald Cheek (Fern); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Alice Maultsby and Julia Jones-Davis (Joseph); and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Funeral services will be held Monday, 12 noon at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown (pastor) officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Monday.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Fifth Baptist Church
1415 W. Cary Street
Richmond, VA 23220
1415 W. Cary Street
Richmond, VA 23220
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
