CHEEK, Edward V., 91, of Henrico, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was a retired Master Sergeant with the Virginia Air National Guard after 33 years of service and was a member of the Virginia Air National Guard Retiree's Club. He was also a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Richmond. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn C. Cheek; and parents, Eddie B. and Mary Cheek; and is survived by his children, Edward L. Cheek (Rita), William S. Cheek and Mary Markey (Randy); grandchildren, Nathan Cheek, Stephen Markey and Jennifer Markey; and great-grandchildren, Cayten, Gage and Blake Cheek. The family will receive friends Friday, February 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Virginia 23231. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Pl., Richmond, Va. 23220. Interment will follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of EDWARD CHEEK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.