CHEEK, Edward V., 91, of Henrico, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was a retired Master Sergeant with the Virginia Air National Guard after 33 years of service and was a member of the Virginia Air National Guard Retiree's Club. He was called to active duty during the Korean Conflict and served in Savannah, Ga. and Fort Knox, Ky. He was also a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Richmond. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn C. Cheek; and parents, Eddie B. and Mary Cheek; and is survived by his children, Edward L. Cheek (Rita), William S. Cheek and Mary Markey (Randy); grandchildren, Nathan Cheek, Stephen Markey and Jennifer Markey; and great-grandchildren, Kayden, Gage and Blake Cheek. The family will receive friends Friday, February 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Virginia 23231. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 22, at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Pl., Richmond, Va. 23220. Interment will follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Nelsen Funeral Home
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
1:00PM
Cathedral of the Sacred Heart
823 Cathedral Place
Richmond, VA 23220
Feb 22
Interment
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:30PM
Maury Cemetery
2700 Maury Street
Richmond, VA 23224
