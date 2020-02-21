CHEEK, EDWARD

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW HAS ENDED ACROSS THE REGION, WITH TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. HOWEVER, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT DUE TO SLICK ROADWAYS AS TEMPERATURES FALL BELOW FREEZING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY AND SNOW COVERED ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE COMMUTES TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING, AS TEMPERATURES FALL WELL BELOW FREEZING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS IN VIRGINIA OR MARYLAND, PLEASE CALL 5 1 1. FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION IN NORTH CAROLINA, GO TO HTTP://DRIVENC.GOV. &&