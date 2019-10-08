CHENAULT, Creola D., 78, of Henrico, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis Bishop Dean, Alice Marie Deane and Rudolph R. Deane; sister, Norine Smith; and brother, James Dean. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn D. Taylor; grandson, Dylan S. Taylor; nieces, nephews and many loved ones. Creola worked at Verizon for 30-plus years, where she retired. She was also a member of Four Mile Creek Baptist Church and the Moose Lodge. Creola loved to garden and to dance with the Boot Scooters. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va.View online memorial