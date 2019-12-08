CHENAULT, JOHN

CHENAULT, John G. Jr., 65, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019, following an extended illness. He is survived by three children, Sarah, Ashby and Garnett; two sisters, Vivian and Debbie; as well as Janet Chenault, his caregiver and partner in life for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to a veteran's organization of your choice. The family would like to express their gratitude to the McGuire VA Hospital MICU staff for their care and compassion extended to John and his family. Memorial service at a later date.

View online memorial

