CHENAULT, M. Steven, 72, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, January 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister. Steven is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Deborah; two children, Kimberley Henretty (Rick) and Bryan Chenault Sr. (Shannon); seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob, Chloe, Cassidy, Tessa, Bryan Jr. and Grace; two brothers, Bill (Sally) and John Chenault; and many other beloved family and friends. Steven was a member of Truth Baptist Church, and had spent 43 years in faithful Christian service. He was devoted to his Savior and his family and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. and again from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Truth Baptist Church Missions Fund.View online memorial
