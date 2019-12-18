CHENAULT, Percy "Squeaky" Franklin, 80, of Ruther Glen, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Christie Lee and Ruby Hart Chenault; brother, Alexander Lee Chenault; sisters, June Elizabeth Wilson and Demple Marie Barlow. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. Squeaky joined the U.S. Army, where he was proud to serve his country. He started in business with his father and brother at Chenault Lumber Company. People knew him as an avid fisherman and dedicated family man who did not know a stranger. He was loved dearly by the Frog Level community. Squeaky is survived by his three sisters, Evelyn Loftis, Arlene Barlow (Francis) and Delores Golden (Jimmy); beloved neighbor, Nancy Turner; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 21075 Ruther Glen, Va. 22546. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 20418 Frog Level Rd., Ruther Glen, Va. 22546.View online memorial