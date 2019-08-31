CHENERY, Bernard "Lonnie," of Bon Air, age 86, died after a lengthy illness on August 24, 2019, in Midlothian, Va. He is survived by his son, Larry of Midlothian; daughter, Donna Everhart (Victor) of Chesterfield; and son, Roger (Kathryn) of Sedona, Ariz. He also leaves behind beloved goddaughter, Ashby McNeil; and dear companion, Vivian Griffin, both of Bon Air. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Armstrong Chenery; sisters, Alice McNeil and Agnes Vines; and brother, Charles Chenery. Lonnie proudly worked as a printer and graphic artist for The Washington Post before retiring in 2002. An excellent athlete in his youth, Lonnie in his later years loved to walk. He touched the lives of his neighbors as he walked his treasured dog, Frosty, and made many friends when he joined the Chesterfield Towne Center morning mall walkers. A private family service will be held on September 3, 2019, and Lonnie's remains will be interred on a later date in Westhampton Memorial Park. The family will also be planning an open celebration of his life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Secretariat Heritage Center, P.O. Box 130, Doswell, Va. 23047.View online memorial