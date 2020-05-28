CHERRY, JOSEPH

CHERRY, Deacon Joseph A. Jr., departed this life May 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 70 years, Deaconess Annie V. Cherry. Deacon Joseph leaves to cherish his memory his devoted daughters, Deborah C. Brown (Johnny) and Marilyn A. Harris; devoted son, Deacon Joseph C. Cherry (Angela); four granddaughters, Kristina Ferguson (Robert), Felicia Harris, Sharn'e Francis (Ron) and Aliah Cherry; three great-grandchildren, Keeron Whitehead, Robert G. Ferguson III and Ava Virginia Francis; one sister, Sally Webster of Jonesboro, Ga.; sister-in-law, Essie Ruth Cherry of Robersonville, N.C.; brother-in-law, Ulnic Bowman of Robersonville, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral services are private. Live stream at http://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1068788.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH CHERRY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.