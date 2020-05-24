CHERRY, JOSEPH

CHERRY, Deacon Joseph A. Jr., departed this life May 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 70 years, Deaconess Annie V. Cherry. Deacon Joseph leaves to cherish his memory his devoted daughters, Deborah C. Brown (Johnny) and Marilyn A. Holmes; devoted son, Deacon John C. Cherry (Angela); four granddaughters, three great-grandchildren; one sister, Sally Webster of Jonesboro, Ga.; sister-in-law, Essie Ruth Cherry of Robersonville, N.C.; brother-in-law, Ulnic Bowman of Robersonville, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk through viewing will be Monday, May 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and funeral service Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

