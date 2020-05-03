CHERRY, Olivian J. Faines, 98, of Richmond, Va., formerly Portsmouth, Va., slumbered peacefully into the arms of God on April 22, 2020. Born November 2, 1921, in Sunbury, N.C., she was preceded in death by her parents, Asa and Addie White Jones; spouses, James L. Faines Sr. and William J. Cherry; siblings, Timothy Jones, Dessie Liddell, Cassie Feimster, Asa Jones; and grandson, Andrew D. Stinson. She is survived by her loving daughter, Juanita Stinson (Andrew), Richmond; and son, James L. Faines Jr., San Jose, Calif.; grandchildren, Linwood Greene III (Ericka), Lamont Greene (Timothy), Tanya Hampton (Henry), Tauvia Ross (A.J.), Junisha Faines, Taej J. Mulugeta and Isabella Faines; eight great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind two devoted nieces, Barbara A. Neal and Ruby D. Miller. While residing in Portsmouth, she joined and worshipped at Zion Baptist Church. She retired from Londontown Mfg. An avid gardener, she particularly loved her red roses. She enjoyed cooking and baking specialty cakes for her special friends. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed needle arts. She was a caregiver for her siblings and enjoyed spending time with her family. A private family viewing was held at J.T. Fisher Funeral Home Services, Chesapeake, Va., and graveside services were held at Roosevelt Memorial Cemetery, Chesapeake, Va., on April 28, 2020. In her memory, donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Richmond, Virginia Chapter, would be greatly appreciated.View online memorial
