CHESSON, Stillman, 91, of Waverly, Va., passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne Traylor Chesson; and his six siblings. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Stuart (Carolyn), Paul (Liz) and Cameron; grandchildren, Heather, Rob and Dustin; and many other family members and friends. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Waverly Baptist Church, with memorial service at 2:30 p.m. and reception at the church, followed by burial in Waverly Cemetery. Memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association are suggested.