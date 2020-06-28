CHESTER, Janice, left our world on Thursday evening, June 25, after fighting a heroic 11 year battle against breast cancer. She is survived by her husband, Brian; son, Andrew; daughter, Sarah; parents, Al and Joan DeMeo; sister, Susan; in-laws; and the dog she never wanted, yet grew to love, Gizmo. Janice was from Long Island, migrated to Richmond after attending Roanoke College. We eventually met, went on a date and never looked back. I was always fascinated beyond comprehension of how this tiny little lady had such a magical way with people. It did not matter the stature as to how important the person was, they gravitated to Janice and thrived upon her opinion, and precious moments of conversation. Janice had countless best friends, your relationship with her was sacred. Her bestest of best friends is her sister, Susan. She was Janice's hero and Janice was her hero. Janice gave deep and compassionate love to her children. Janice, your family and friends will keep you alive, and The Legacy has only just begun. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days