CHEWNING, Niel Francis, March 10, 1926 - August 30, 2019. A husband, father and friend, Niel F. Chewning was preceded in death by his wife of almost 50 years, Emily Gregory Chewning; and leaves behind his three children, Margaret G. Chewning, G. Bruce Chewning and Catherine H. Angela; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and his companion-wife, Barbara Witt, of the last 18 years. Graveside services will be at Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m.